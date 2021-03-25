MNM to release constituency specific manifestos: Kamal

Coimbatore :

The actor turned politician, who is contesting from Coimbatore South constituency, released a manifesto specific to his constituency. One of the major promises of Kamal is to set up MLA offices in all the wards. “The MLA office will function as round the clock public grievance redressal centres,” he said to the media.





Other assurances include shifting of the Coimbatore Central Prison to the outskirts and set up a ‘market plaza’ in its place. Building subways, UGD facilities, gyms, libraries and setting up of skill development centres were among other assurances. Earlier while addressing a campaign rally, Kamal said that freebies offered by the government would drive people to poverty.