Captain stays mum on day 1 of campaign, disappoints supporters

Chennai :

Owing to the health condition of Vijayakant, DMDK announced that Vijayakant would commence his campaign only from Wednesday at Gummudipundi for the DMDK candidate KM Dili and Ponneri AMMK candidate Pon Raja. While large number of DMDK and AMMK supporters gathered to welcome Vijayakant, Captain just waved hands at his supporters from the van and passed on without adderssing the gathering. “We expected him to say at least a few words and were left disappointed,” said a DMDK worker. While Vijayakant will not be contesting in the election this year, his wife and DMDK Treasuer Premalatha Vijayakant is contesting from Virudhachalam constituency. Party sources said that Captai will campaign for Premalatha and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran in the coming days.