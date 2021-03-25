AMMK candidate falls ill, teen son seeks votes on his behalf

Thiruchirapalli :

The AMMK has fielded their district secretary S Kamaraj in their strong hold segment Mannargudi and he has been campaigning widely for the past few weeks. Meanwhile, a couple of days back, Kamaraj developed chest pain while he was campaigning and soon was rushed the hospital and was undergoing treatment there.





Since he was hospitalised, he could not go for canvassing while all other parties were in the high voltage campaign. Finding no other go, Kamaraj’s son Jayachandran (19) had taken the responsibility and going round the segment since Wednesday.





Jayachndran, a medical student has been campaigning the rural parts of the segment and ensuring the voters to get all the basic facilities and the promises of AMMK. He starts the campaign in the morning and ends in the late evening on par with any other candidate in the segment.





Since the boy goes round the entire segment, he has drawn the attention of voters in and around the segment.