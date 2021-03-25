Stalin, Rahul to share dais in Salem on March 28

Chennai :

An official communiqué from the DMK headquarters confirmed the participation of Rahul Gandhi who was understood to have denied earlier an invitation by the state Congress owing to the ‘paltry’ 25-seat allocation to the party by alliance leader DMK.





If sources in the Congress are to be believed, Rahul had obliged only after the TNCC apprised him of the BJP releasing a list of two dozen saffron leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who would visit one after another to the state to campaign for the NDA candidates in the next week and a half.





Rahul, who had toured the state thrice in two months recently, has yet to visit the state since the party clinched the seat sharing deal with the DMK, prompting speculation that the former national president of Congress was ignoring Tamil Nadu and leaving it to the DMK to run the show on its own.





The Salem rally would be the second major one to be organised by the DMK ahead of the Assembly poll since the rally in Trichy earlier this month.





Congress sources privy to their leader’s tour said that Rahul Gandhi could visit Kanyakumari where his party is facing Lok Sabha by poll or another place apart from the rally before the campaign winds up on April 4.