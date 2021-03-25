AMMK leader Dhinakaran calls EPS ‘chameleon’

Chennai :

“Palaniswami is not a reptile but a chameleon who shifts colours according to the place in which he is present. The same Palaniswami who once supported V K Sasikala has now turned against her”, said Dhinakaran, in the meeting.





Recently, DMK President M K Stalin, in an election campaign, criticised Palaniswami that he became Chief Minister by crawling. Replying to the criticism of Stalin, Palaniswami said that he was not a reptile to crawl and get Chief Minister but rose to power because of his hard work and with the support of fellow MLAs and Ministers. Dhinarakan also said that Palaniswami is copying his statements to criticise DMK. “AMMK is the only party to criticise both DMK and AIADMK and Palaniswami who has lost all his skills is now copying my criticisms on DMK”, said Dhinakaran.





He also asked voters of Villupuram to be aware and to defeat AIADMK.





“Similar to the RK Nagar by-election AIADMK might distribute Rs 6,000 per vote but you can receive the money and defeat them like the people of RK Nagar”, said Dhinakaran.