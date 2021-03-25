Identify critical booths based on political parties’ inputs: HC to EC

Chennai :

Passing interim orders on a plea moved by DMK seeking several directions relating to election process, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, said “While a lot of the submission on behalf of the political parties would be, as expected, politically motivated, to the extent cogent grounds are made out to treat certain polling booths as critical booths and certain other areas as vulnerable areas, the EC must listen to the political parties and take a considered decision upon due deliberation.”





Also, directing the EC to inform the political parties well in advance about such booths and the extent of videography, use of CCTV, web-casting and monitoring that may be implemented, ” the bench sought EC to schedule a meeting with the recognised political parties in course of this week and indicate the list of such critical and vulnerable polling booths in the counter to be filed. The bench also indicated that police or paramilitary forces from other states must be deployed on an equitable basis in such booths to minimise the influence of the local personnel, who may owe political allegiance to one group or the other.





As to the installation of jammers around strong rooms, the bench said “To the best of this court’s knowledge, EVMs may not carry any chips that may be accessed without touch.” However, directing the EC to indicate its view on such aspect, the bench also noted that a strong case has been made out for installation of CCTV around the strong-rooms or other places where the EVMs may be considered so that it is fool proof and no unauthorised access may be possible at such places.





The bench then posted the plea for further hearing to March 29 after representation from EC that it will come up with a detailed answer to the several issues raised by the DMK’s counsel P Wilson which included not to use EVMs that are more than 15 years old and provide live web streaming during voting in all booths.