It will be end of DMK after polls: EPS

Madurai :

Saying that people will not accept any leader who works only for his welfare using shortcuts, the CM attacked DMK president MK Stalin by saying his only credential is that of son of ex chief minister M Karunanidhi.





The CM dared the Leader of Opposition for a face to face debate on the development projects implemented in the state. He added that Stalin has nothing to claim for as his work which benefitted people.





At a rally in Sembatti Palaniswami said Stalin is dreaming of becoming Chief Minister, but he will be able to do so only in his dream and not in reality.





Highlighting the intra-party democracy in the AIADMK, the CM said the DMK-led by Stalin keeps thinking only about the family and not the people.





He also said that the ruling AIADMK has fulfilled all the promises made ahead of 2016 Assembly polls in the state and implemented numerous welfare schemes for all sections. He dismissed Stalin’s statements on government’s failure as false propaganda.





Palani to be made district





In Palani, the Chief Minister promised to make it a district headquarters citing its significance as an important pilgrimage site. He said, Stalin, who questioned the existence of God and hurt religious sentiments of people, is now holding a ‘Vel.’ AIADMK founded by MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, who followed his footsteps, respects all people, but the DMK never worked for people and trying to achieve victory through short cut, he added.





He further said Stalin is at the brink of frustration on seeking the huge response for the AIADMK’s poll manifesto and campaign crowd.





Replying to he being a farmer comment by DMK Palaniswami said, “There’s nothing wrong in being a farmer, who’s disliked by Stalin. Since I engage in agriculture, I am a farmer. Only because of being a farmer, I could understand the needs and feelings of farmers and catered to their needs.” He further said that the farmers will enjoy the benefit of 24-hrs 3-phase electricity from April 1.





At Oddanchatram the CM appealed to change the DMK MLA who was voted to power for 25 years, but did nothing for the constituency.