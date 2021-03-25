CM a fake farmer, alleges Ramakrishnan

Thiruchirapalli :

Campaigning in Gandharvakottai in favour of CPM candidate M Chinnadurai, Ramakrishnan said, the Secular Progressive Alliance led by DMK has been formed to safeguard the farmers, labourers, people of Tamil Nadu and their culture.





“If the AIADMK-BJP front wins, it would destroy the sentiments and the public serenity. The release of candidates lists in Hindi itself is an example for their stubbornness. In the name of one language, one culture, the BJP has been posing a threat to the national integrity,” Ramakrishnan said.





Meanwhile, Ramakrishnan slammed Chief Minister Palaniswami for spinning stories of being a farmer. “But, he intentionally supported the three agricultural laws mooted by the BJP-led Centre and every farmer knows that these laws are anti-farmer,” he added.





Stating that there is no safety even for women IPS officers in the state, he said that those who went to submit a petition against the Sterlite, were shot dead and 13 persons lost their lives. While the father-son duo got murdered in police custody in Sathankulam. “Still, the Chief Minister claims that the Law and Order in the state is well maintained,” he asked.





Later, speaking to reporters, he said, the Election Commission should initiate strict action against those who circulate money in the elections.