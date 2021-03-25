OPS equates DMK manifesto to counterfeit currency

Coimbatore :

“For the estimated 12 lakh poor people, about 6.5 lakh concrete houses were already built and handed over. The remaining houses will also be provided by 2023,” he said while campaigning in Salem.





Listing out the achievements of the AIADMK government, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the state attracted Rs 6, 87,000 crore of industrial investment during the AIADMK rule over the last ten years as against a meager Rs 45,000 crore during the five years of DMK government.





“The government brought economic development through the industrial revolution generating employment for 19 lakh educated youth. Then, through the farmer’s revolution, the state continued to top in paddy production for the sixth consecutive year. The state, which has been following the footsteps of ‘Amma’ (Jayalalithaa) has been in the forefront in the education sector also,” he said.





Attacking DMK leader MK Stalin, the Deputy Chief Minister said that he is reeling out lies with a thought of coming to power.





“The DMK didn’t implement the promises made in its 2006 manifesto. It even failed to give two acres of land. Our manifesto is an original currency, while the DMK’s is a counterfeit currency. The state was prone to atrocities and lawlessness during the DMK rule,” he said.





Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for a discussion on the upcoming polls in Salem district.