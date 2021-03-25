Campaign Trail: In Salem, Stalin dares CM to issue White Paper on investments, jobs

Coimbatore :

“Will the Chief Minister issue a White Paper on the industrial investments and jobs generated by them in Tamil Nadu? It is one among the lies of AIADMK, like their claim of establishing AIIMS Hospital,” he said, while campaigning in Salem district.





Alleging that the assets of AIADMK Ministers has multiplied several times as per the affidavit submitted by them to the Election Commission, the DMK leader said that action would be initiated against those found guilty of corruption after inquiring all, from Chief Minister to Minister by an independent judge, once the DMK comes to power.





Stating that Tamil Nadu has gone backward by 50 years due to the AIADMK rule, Stalin promised to bring surplus water from Mettur dam to Attur, continue with its fight against the three farm laws and revive the farmers market (Uzhavar Sandhai).





The Opposition leader also challenged the Chief Minister to list out the welfare schemes brought by him in Salem district. “He is betraying not just Tamil Nadu, but even his own Salem district by stopping implementation of schemes that were once started by the DMK,” he charged.





Taking a further dig at the AIADMK, Stalin said that the change of regime is inevitable to secure lost rights of the state and to boost industrial growth. “This AIADMK government, which is a slave to the BJP-led Centre, should be booted out to protect the self-respect of people in the state,” he added.