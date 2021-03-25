Editorial: How a powerful ally lost its way

Chennai :

For a party that was almost up there with the AIADMK and DMK a few years ago and whose founder was hailed as the ‘Dusky MGR’, the rise and fall of DMDK’s popularity should become a point to introspect for its leaders as well as a lesson for other political aspirants on why and how political parties grow and fade, at least in Tamil Nadu.





In 2005, when Vijayakanth, popularly known as ‘Captain’ after the hit film Captain Prabhakaran and already known for his philanthropy and no-nonsense approach in films, formed the Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam at a time when more popular stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal shied away from politics. People who were fed up with the corrupt politics of both the DMK and AIADMK saw in him a viable, clean alternative. In the 2006 Assembly polls, DMDK on its own contested in all 234 seats and got over 8 pc of the total votes polled, with Vijayakanth winning a ticket from Vriddhachalam. Instantly, TN politics had found an emerging alternative to DMK and AIADMK. In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, DMDK once again contested in all 39 Parliament constituencies and garnered a little over 10% of the vote share despite losing in all seats, clearly vindicating its position as a party that made a difference to who won and who lost in any election.





In hindsight, 2011’s elections were the high point of the 16-year-old outfit. Openly challenging DMK supremo M Karunanidhi, whose party and family were reeling under corruption charges, DMDK forged an alliance with Jayalalithaa’s AIADMK and won 29 of the 41 seats it contested. While it is debatable that the win could be an outcome of anti-incumbency or the overwhelming support for Jayalalithaa, this poll established DMDK as a major player in TN politics as even the incumbent DMK managed to win just 23 seats making Captain Leader of the Opposition.





However, this was perhaps the voter’s first disenchantment with him and DMDK. Although he emerged as an alternative to Dravidian parties, DMDK’s alliance with AIADMK dashed hopes of those who saw him as a challenger to these parties. Soon after, he campaigned for Amma as an alliance partner but was distanced after AIADMK secured a full majority on its own. The DMDK saw itself in the awkward position of the new Opposition party and was forced to criticise its former ally within months of winning the election together.





The party’s performance as an Opposition in the Assembly reflected in the next Lok Sabha elections held in 2014 when DMDK fought in the NDA-alliance under BJP with PMK and MDMK and saw its vote share dip to just a little over five pc, which was formidable considering its ally BJP also got over five pc. It would be fair to attribute it to Captain’s charisma as there was no other popular leader in the alliance.





But, in subsequent polls held in 2016, DMDK split from the NDA and formed a Third Front known as ‘People’s Welfare Front with MDMK, Left parties, VCK and others. The party did not just lose all 104 seats it contested but DMDK’s vote share dipped to an all-time low of 2.41%. Yet, Captain was courted by DMK and AIADMK ahead of 2019’s Lok Sabha polls when, after holding intense negotiations with both fronts, he joined the AIADMK alliance under EPS-OPS. DMDK lost all contested seats and its vote share dipped to 2.19%.





The key lesson to be learnt here, especially for new entrants who have thrown their hat in the ring, is to not treat the vote share of a party as a trading commodity during elections. Reusing this vote share as a bargaining chip could only make people lose faith in the party and its leaders.