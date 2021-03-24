Karisal writers appeal to voters of Kovilpatti to support CPM candidate

Chennai :

“To realise the dream of our predecessors, who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom to achieve an egalitarian society, a large number of political workers who see politics as a service to the people should come forward. We, the Karisal writers, welcome the nomination of such an unselfish public servant, K Srinivasan, as the candidate for the Kovilpatti Assembly constituency by CPM. We consider it our duty to support and succeed Srinivasan for his work in Karisal,” said 34 Karisal writers, including Sahitya Akademi winning writers in a joint statement, which was released by Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers’ and Artists’ Association on Tuesday.





Interestingly, Srinivasan will be facing sitting AIADMK minister Kadambur Raju and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. The writers said that with a deep literary reading and a keen sense of art, Srinivasan will be a fitting successor and volunteer to Kovilpatti’s history of struggle and artistic tradition. “We humbly request the constituency people to look beyond money and caste and think politically to vote for Srinivasan, who has been doing public service in the Kovilpatti area for more than thirty years with basic political virtue,” they appealed.