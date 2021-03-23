Interview: 'Both BJP and Congress are against my people'

Chennai :

Being an outsider, how do you rate your chances at Tiruvottiyur constituency?





People here do not consider me as an outsider. They have lost hopes on both DMK and AIADMK. DMK candidate Sankar’s brother KPP Samy was elected twice from here. But Sankar is seen as a local goon. AIADMK candidate Kuppan, too, has been MLA twice but the constituency has not seen any development.





You had initially declared plans to contest against DMK president MK Stalin, but later changed the constituency? Why?





The only reason was to fight against Adani’s Kattupalli port, as both DMK and AIADMK are silent on the issue. Stalin can be defeated at any point of time, but the need of the hour is to enlighten the people of Tiruvottiyur about the dangers of the port.





But can’t you voice your protest against the port even if you win against Stalin at Kolathur?





When I get elected from a constituency, my focus will be primarily on that constituency. When there is problem in Tiruvottiyur, I cannot contest from another constituency.





Why are you so vehemently against the port? Won’t it bring about more development?





There already are three major ports in Tamil Nadu, including two in Chennai. They perform poorly, with a peak performance of just 27 per cent. So what is the need for another port? Also, Adani group will construct a wall across Kosasthalai river which takes flood water to sea. During floods, water won’t drain into the sea and result is Chennai being marooned.





NTK is perhaps the only party in India to give 50 per cent seats to women. Where did you get the inspiration?





It was done for the first time in Tamil Eelam by my leader Prabhakaran, who is my sole inspiration. According to him, the country won’t be free unless the women are free. Even Ambedkar has said that the development of a community can be judged based on the development of women. Based on these ideals, I earmarked 50 per cent seats for women.





You were critical of freebies but announced waiver of farm and student loans. Isn’t that a freebie as they don’t have to repay the loan?





The governments have pushed students and farmers to a situation where they are forced to avail loans. Instead of spending tax money to provide free education, governments have privatised education, pushing students to debt. Similar is the case with farmers who are the lifeline of our country. Due to maladministration, Tamil Nadu is pushed to a state of high debt.





But Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami says all states have debts, and that developmental schemes are being properly implemented. Your comments?





Other states are in debt because they don’t have resources. But Tamil Nadu, the second largest contributor to India’s economy, has all the wealth. The reason is maladministration and corruption. If all the money amassed by the corrupt ministers of AIADMK and DMK is retieved, all our debts can be paid and we can present a tax-free budget for the next 50 years.





In the recent campaigns, you have been targeting both BJP and Congress. Are both the national parties same in their principles?





Definitely both have the same principles when it comes to authoritarian powers and imposition of Hindi. But these Dravidian parties, who claim to uphold the principles of State autonomy and oppose Hindi imposition, join hands with them. The only difference them is, BJP is the enemy of humanity, as they are still clinging on firmly to Varnashrama Dharma. Congress is the enemy of my people because Congress-DMK alliance waged war against Tamil Eelam and BJP and AIADMK were silent spectators.





How do you respond to DMK’s allegation that NTK is BJP’s B-team?





In reality, it is the DMK that is the true B-team of BJP. When a large number of those voters began supporting us, DMK began warning them that the BJP alliance would come to power if their votes get splintered. But we see them all as Tamils; not religious minorities but only linguistic minority. We don’t claim that we are Hindus. But DMK says 90 per cent of its cadre are Hindus. Also, DMK is responsible for BJP’s growth in Tamil Nadu, enabling BJP leader CP Radhakrishnan win against R Nallakannu, one of the greatest leaders. They also helped BJP leader H Raja win from Karaikudi. It was (late DMK president M) Karunanidhi who wrote in Murasoli that RSS is also a social organisation like Dravidar Kazhagam.