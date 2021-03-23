Poor poll business disappoints textile sector in Tirupur

Coimbatore :

With barely a fortnight to go for the elections, the garment manufacturers have at last ended their anxious wait for orders from political parties with a tinge of disappointment.





“Though polls were announced in short notice, the garment manufacturers were hoping that orders would gain momentum once alliances are sewed and seats are fixed. When it didn’t happen, our hope wasn’t lost. We thought orders may come after candidates are announced and electioneering picks up pace. That too didn’t happen. This has been our poor poll business season ever,” said Chandira Kumar of Sentinel Clothings in Tirupur.





In the previous polls, the garment units in the dollar city worked round the clock to meet out the poll demand as orders came pouring even one month ahead of the announcement of poll date.





“During the last assembly polls, we were rolling out at least 3000 customised t-shirts for political parties every day. It’s almost nil business now, although just two weeks were left for polls. Last assembly polls in 2016, the textile sector did a business volume of about Rs 100 crore,” he added.





The garment manufacturers attributed the dull poll business to the election commission’s strict enforcement of expenditure norms for political parties.





Orders from other states like Kerala has been nil due to checks and hurdles in transportation of poll materials. Political parties too appear to be working on a shoestring budget and are refusing to spend lavish for the poll paraphernalia following COVID-19 impact on the economy,” said another garment manufacturer.





However, in a silver lining for the ailing textile sector, the orders for printed masks with images of party symbols has begun to come in moderate numbers following the spread of a second wave of the pandemic.





“As the election commission has been insisting on wearing of masks even during the political meetings, orders have come forth in minimal numbers from political parties over the last few days,” said Chandira Kumar.





Political observer’s claim that a change in style of campaigning by party leaders from massive public meetings in the past to sparsely crowded open rallies has also had its impact in the poll paraphernalia business.





“I display my loyalty by wearing t-shirts and cap with the image of my beloved ‘Amma’ given by the party during such massive political meetings. But this time, I had to do away with just the party’s ‘karai veshti’ that too given during the previous polls,” said S Kalimuthu, an AIADMK loyalist in Pollachi.