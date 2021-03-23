Constituency Watch - Tiruchuli: Thennarasu eyes hat-trick of wins

Madurai :

However, this time around it is the AIADMK ally All India Moovendar Munnani Kazhagam, which has fielded S Rajasekar as the candidate of the ruling front. As for DMK, the party has fielded the most promising two-time winner and sitting MLA Thangam Thennarasu.





On the other hand, AMMK, which is emerging as a powerful contender has fielded KK Sivasamy to face the election battle. AMMK’s Sivasamy is not taken lightly as he has already tasted success from Aruppukottai constituency in the district in 2001.





Prior to delimitation exercise, Tiruchuli was under the ambit of Aruppukottai constituency. Sivasamy, who represented AIADMK, emerged into the limelight with his victory that earned him entry into the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly during 2001-2006 period.





In a positive frame of mind, DMK’s Thangam Thennarasu, the winner when Tiruchuli was carved out as a constituency, is aiming for a hat-trick.





Much to his credit, Thenarasu also scripted success twice from Aruppukottai constituency on behalf of DMK in 1998 and in 2006. DMK sources said that the party is capitalising on failure of AIADMK, who have ignored the segment with no development.





All in all, people in Tiruchuli constituency, one of the seven in Virudhunagar district, are looking forward to broadening economic developments and focus on meeting their essential needs.





Among other constituencies, Tiruchuli remains the most backward in the district. With rainfed agriculture as the only source of economy, the local people, who rely on 49 tanks, had no alternate livelihood to turn to.





People, especially farmers, experienced a tough time as they could not even avail required amounts of water. Only when water was released from Vaigai dam, it could be channelised through Nilaiyur- Kambikudi to cater to their needs.





However, Cauvery-Gundar river link, for which foundation was laid this year, is the only ray of hope for the Tiruchuli populace.





The river interlinking project is a long pending demand of the people here. Several years have gone by, but still Tiruchuli is just a village panchayat. There’s not even a proper bus stand at Tiruchuli.





However, there was some consideration when foundation was laid for establishing a textile park in Tiruchuli, but water scarcity has forced the local people to oppose the project.



