Must have govt which protects MSMEs: Alagiri

Chennai :

Remarking that the MSMEs in the state were heading towards a great disaster owing to the AIADMK regime pursuing the flawed policies of the BJP led union government, Alagiri said that a government with clear industrial policy, which would prevent the disaster, should be in place to protect the MSMEs.





Accusing the AIADMK–BJP combine of completely ignoring the MSMEs, the TNCC chief referred to the demand of the MSMEs seeking payment of their bills within a month and a half and said the ruling AIADMK was not paying heed to the demands of the industries and the government was slack in responding to the cry of the industries. Alagiri also alleged that the state has failed to keep a tab on the rise in price of raw materials of MSMEs, which were dependent solely on the government for its power requirement, were suffering production shortfall owing to unannounced power outage in the state.





Alagiri also said the scenario would change after May and the voters of the state must help form a government that would protect MSMEs from disaster.