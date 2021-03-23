War of words between former Chennai mayors

Chennai :

“I have sold my properties and I will pay the IT to government with interest. What is wrong in it. This is not cheating but only compounding”, said Duraisamy, while replying to the allegations of Subramanian, to media. Saidapet constituency has already started facing the heat as both Subramanian and Duraisamy are involved in intense campaigning and during the campaigning they started attacking each other verbally.





Subramanian, while addressing the media, said that Duraisamy in his election affidavit has pending IT dues to the tune of Rs 8 crore and if he would have thought he would asked ECI to dismiss the affidavit of Duraisamy but as he wanted a battle on the field he did not ask ECI to dismiss the affidavit. Subramanian also alleged that while Duraisamy was the Mayor he has not implemented any welfare measure to Saidapet constituency. Replying to the allegations, Duraisamy said that during his mayorship all roads in Saidapet were re-laid and all the streetlight were turned into LEDs.





Apart from that when he was the Mayor, he had implemented 10,123 schemes, undertook 3.02 lakh works and received more than 6 lakh petitions but on the contrary when Subramanian was the mayor he had implemented only 793 schemes, just about 9,000 works and received about 5,000 petitions, added Duraisamy.



