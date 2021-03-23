Nobody should prevent candidates from canvassing, says state police

Chennai :

When BJP State vice-president and Aravakurichi Assembly constituency candidate K Annamalai went to Pallapatti village to canvas for votes, he was prevented from entering by the local Jamat.





A communication from the police headquarters to all officers noted that there have been a few incidents in the last few days where BJP functionaries were prevented from entering some streets by members of a particular religion.





This was a disturbing trend, it said, instructing the officers to take steps to nip it in the bud itself.





The communication also directed all unit officers to hold meetings with religious heads and ensure that such instances do not repeat.





The Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai, a council of Islamic scholars, has already asked the community members not to prevent anybody from canvassing in any neighbourhood.





“Everyone has the right to canvass for votes. You should show your choice while casting your votes,” said Dr Anwar Badushah Ulavi, general secretary of the organisation, had said in a communication on Sunday.