‘Digital can complement, can’t replace physical canvassing’

Chennai :

The bureaucrat turned politician, who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17, got admitted to the hospital forcing him to depend heavily on online campaigning.





“I am 100 per cent sure digital can replace physical in the government offices. But when we need to establish a connect with the people, the digital platform is not the best option. It can complement physical campaigning but not the other way around. I would like to meet the Velachery voters, but I am in the hospital. However, my team members are doing door-to-door campaigning in the constituency,” he told DT Next over phone from the hospital.





The 53-year-old bureaucrat, who took voluntary retirement from the IAS last year following the controversy over the Bharathnet tendering process, said that his party volunteers are distributing pamphlets with his promises to the voters and QR code providing the link to his website www.santhoshbabu.org and velachery.maiam.com.





He said he was interacting with voters through Facebook and Twitter live from the hospital and would be using digital banners to broadcast his and party leader Kamal Haasan’s speeches. He added that if he gets discharged from the hospital on March 28, after the quarantine period, he would get some time to campaign physically.





As far as promises to the voters are concerned, the former bureaucrat said that immediately after his candidature was announced, he held meeting with his party volunteers and have come out with corporation ward specific manifestoes.





“It was prepared using the inputs given by the public. We have uploaded it to our website and social media pages,” he said, adding that major promises made across the ward are piped drinking water supply to every home, proper sewage system and stormwater drain and improving minibus connectivity.





For the corporation wards 175 and 176 at Adyar, the MNM leader promised to construct a pedestrian pathway from Cancer Hospital to Canal Bank road while addressing electricity supply fluctuations and improving mini bus connectivity to all interior areas in the constituency.





He also assured to take up Velachery lake restoration and beautification on a high priority basis. He said that efforts to get patta for people living in Thanthai Periyar Nagar near Taramani and Urur Kuppam, Olcott Kuppam, Thideer Nagar and Avvai Nagar.