Don’t sell your votes, Kamal reiterates in Delta

Thiruchirapalli :

Campaigning across Cauvery Delta region on Monday for his party candidates, Kamal said MNM candidates are contesting not to earn money. They already have money, name and fame and they entered politics just to serve the people. Politics is not business for them.





“You can take me as an example. You held me in your hearts for over 60 years and lifted me to each of your shoulders and I have come here to express my gratitude for the love and affection you showered upon me. I cannot leave after paying the due tax for my earnings, but it is time to start my work for you,” he said and added, “If I had gone without entering politics, there would not be any meaning in my life. So with a noble thought I entered politics.”





Once, elected MNM candidates would certainly serve the people who had chosen them, promised Kamal and stressed that he will definitely take action and remove them from the party if they failed to work for people.





Harping on cash for votes, the actor-turned politician said, “Tamil Nadu is not for sale. If you accept money, you are selling your votes. Not only your votes but your future.”