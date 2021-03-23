Stalin recalls police brutality in Thoothukudi

Madurai :

Starting from the firing at anti-Sterlite rally in May 2018 that claimed 13 lives, Stalin listed the custodial deaths of father and son, who were traders in Sathankulam, as the most atrocious one.





Condemning the state and the Centre for the bloody incident at anti-Sterlite rally, Stalin said it was a premeditated killing of those 13 innocent people, who were shot like sparrows, among the protesters marching silently to meet Thoothukudi Collector and represent their demands for the closure of Sterlite. The tragedy could have been averted.





Even after committing such a monstrous act, the Palaniswami-led government failed to provide jobs to members of victims’ families. The DMK once voted to power would offer them government jobs based on their educational qualifications, he said.





Further, Stalin said under the influence of the Centre, the CBI probe into the ruthless killing of those 13 people was not conducted in a fair manner. He doubted the inquiry commission formed by the state too.





Recalling the custodial deaths of Jayaraj and his son Bennix, owing to police torture in June last year, Stalin said Law and Order in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated.





Later in Ramanathapuram, Stalin came down heavily on the BJP-led Centre and Palaniswami for having failed to protect the lives of Tamil fishermen, many of whom were killed by Sri Lankan Navy. There’s no endpoint to such attacks on fishermen on grounds of cross border fishing, he said.





In a reply to Chief Minister’s statement asking what was Stalin’s job, the DMK chief said he came up step by step during his political journey of 50 years in the DMK, unlike Palaniswami, who crawled and touched the feet of VK Sasikala, the expelled AIADMK leader and got himself elevated to the post of Chief Minister.