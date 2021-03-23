DMK-led alliance opportunistic, charges Palaniswami in Krishnagiri

Coimbatore :

“Theirs is an opportunistic alliance, formed not to work for the welfare of people, but to serve their own family interests. But, the AIADMK has formed a strong alliance to serve the downtrodden,” the Chief Minister said while campaigning in Krishnagiri district.





Highlights investments in Hosur





Hitting out at DMK for spreading lies that the ruling AIADMK government failed to attract industrial investments, the Chief Minister said that 1.5 lakh jobs will be generated once the industries that have signed MoU with the government commence operations in the Hosur region alone.





“At the global investors meet held under the leadership of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2015, four firms signed agreements to invest Rs 5,000 crore resulting in generation of jobs for 13,000 youth in Hosur. Thereafter, 304 industries signed MoU’s during the second global investors meet in 2019 to start operations in Tamil Nadu. Of them, Tata Ltd is investing Rs 4,700 crore creating job opportunities for 18,250 people in Hosur. Even during the pandemic, the state has wooed investments worth Rs 60,000 crore,” he pointed out.





Later while campaigning in Dharmapuri, the Chief Minister attacked Stalin for spreading lies that minorities lack protection in his government. “Tamil Nadu remains a haven of peace during the rule of AIADMK. But, Stalin has been lying for the sake of politics,” he said and added, “the AIADMK government will always protect the rights of minorities.”