PM Modi hails BJP manifesto for Tamil Nadu polls

New Delhi :

The BJP on Monday promised revival of the legislative council in Tamil Nadu, which was abolished decades ago by its ally, the ruling AIADMK, if their combine was voted to power in the coming assembly elections.





As many as 50 lakh new job opportunities, financial assistance of Rs 6,000 a year to fishermen just like farmers, commitment to ushering in prohibition of alcohol, a separate budget for agriculture, free tablets for school students (classes eight and nine) were among the assurances given by the BJP in its manifesto for the April 6 polls.





"An extensive document, which highlights BJP''s vision for Tamil Nadu's progress, empowering the poor and celebrating the vibrant Tamil culture," Modi tweeted about the manifesto.





The manifesto, released by senior leader and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, also said 12 lakh acres of ''Panchami'' land would be recovered and handed back to the Scheduled Castes.