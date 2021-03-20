BJP to release manifesto in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The party is contesting only 20 seats of the 234-member Assembly, for which polling will be held in a single phase on April 6.

Earlier, the state's ruling AIADMK had released its election manifesto announcing several sops to woo voters including six free LPG cylinders and at least one government job per household.

BJP General Secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge C.T. Ravi said that the AIADMK's manifesto has explained the NDA's vision for development and welfare of the state. "But, despite being a minor partner in alliance, BJP will release a manifesto for Tamil Nadu," he said.

Another BJP leader said that people know that with Narendra Modi government at the Centre, several development projects especially for Tamil Nadu can be approved and implemented. "A BJP manifesto will tell people about the Modi government's development plans for Tamil Nadu. Development of the state was taken care in the Union Budget presented last month with approval of road infrastructure and other projects," he said.

He said that the manifesto will focus on new infrastructure and development projects, Tamil pride, and new welfare scheme for the state from Union Government.

The BJP, which has zero member in current Tamil Nadu Assembly, trying to win maximum seats it has got in alliance and fielded senior leaders of state.