Karur fight intensifies after AIADMK's plaint against DMK

Karur :

The AIADMK has lodged a formal complaint against Senthil Balaji before the chief electoral officer that the DMK candidate has tried to intimidate officials.





During a public address in Karur, Balaji had said that after the DMK government assumes office and M.K. Stalin becomes Chief Minister, the officials will not block river banks sand being mined and transported in bullock carts.





He said if any official tried to block the carts, he would be removed from service.





This public statement from the DMK leader has been taken up by the AIADMK, with the party legal wing secretary R.M. Babu Murugavel filing a complaint before the Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo.





Murugavel told IANS: "We have formally lodged a complaint against Senthil Balaji that he was trying to intimidate government officials and threatening them which is against electoral practices. The chief electoral officer has promised to look into our complaint."





Karur is witnessing a tough fight with Senthil Balaji and Vijayabhaskar being old colleagues. Balaji was earlier with the AIADMK and was transport minister from 2011 to 2015 after which he left the party and joined DMK.





Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Vijayabhaskar told IANS: "Yes indeed we have lodged a complaint. This is not the manner in which a political leader should behave and the DMK candidate is issuing such statements after getting feedback from the constituency that he is facing a drubbing.





"The DMK has been following the tactics of intimidation for a long time now but we will not allow that to happen here."