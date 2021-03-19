TN polls: Bonda seller files nomination to contest in Vaniyambadi

Chennai :





What surprised most officials, including constituency returning officer Gayathri Subramani, was that they all knew who he was. Abdul Wahid fried and sold vadais and bondas near a mosque in the town’s Khaderpet area which also houses the local MLA’s office.





Having contested unsuccessfully as an independent candidate in the 2011 polls, he has entered the fray this year too. His two companions were brought in as the mandatory proposer and the seconder. After Wahid's appearance, visitors to the office began to compare his quiet entry into the office with that of other candidates who are usually accompanied by hordes of supporters and announce their arrival with crackers.





Asked why he was contesting, Wahid said, “I have been sitting near the MLA’s office for years. Now, I also have a dream of entering that office and serving the local people.” On being questioned if he knew the voters well, he said, “I have sold bondas and vadais in the area for 40 years and so I am sure they all know me well by sight.” Speaking about his immovable assets, he replied that he has only an old tiled house and nothing else. “I do not even have a bank account,” he added. His nomination was accepted without any glitches as he had prepared himself and studied the procedure properly.

Poll officials of Vaniyambadi constituency were taken aback on Thursday when a nondescript elderly man, clad in a shirt and lungi walked in with two others and said that he wanted to file his nomination to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 6.