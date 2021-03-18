EPS plays ryot card in Delta, asks why can’t farmer become CM

Thiruchirapalli :

He was campaigning for the AIADMK front candidates in Thanjavur revenue district on Wednesday and said that his aim is to ensure a strong water management in the state.





Addressing the gathering in support of the AIADMK front candidates for Tiruvaiyaru, Papanasam, Kumbakonam and Thiruvidaimaruthur, Chief Minister Palaniswami said, the renovation of Kallanai canal has been underway at an estimated cost of Rs 290 crore and Tamil Nadu could get its due share of Cauvery water after a severe legal fight that was initiated by the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.





He said that the linking of Cauvery and Godavari would be realised with the people’s support. “Whatever projects we start for the farmers, we succeed and thus, I have been in touch with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and insisting upon the due share of water to Tamil Nadu,” the Chief Minister added.





Stating that his main agenda is to ensure a strong water management in the state, the Chief Minister said that he had approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi for funds to clean Cauvery under ‘Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery’ scheme. “The Prime Minister has assured to allocate funds for the project,” he stressed.





He further said, since being a farmer, he could solve the issues of the farming community. “Can’t a farmer become a Chief Minister?” he asked and pointed out that he had brought out several schemes for the farmers and declared Delta as agricultural protected zone and DMK had done nothing to Cauvery Delta but usurped the lands of the farmers and handed them over to private firms.