Stalin challenges EPS, OPS to unravel Jaya's 'mysterious' death

Chennai :

DMK president M.K. Stalin has challenged both Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and the Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam to unravel the mystery behind the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Stalin promised that once the DMK comes back to power, the government will unravel the mystery.





Stalin while addressing a public rally in Royapuram, Chennai said the Chief Minister Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister Panneerselvam were not serious enough to get the details regarding the death of their leader Jayalalithaa and said that if they were serious enough the commission, which was set up to probe the death, would not be lurking in the dark.

The DMK leader said, "The AIADMK leaders, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam are not serious enough to unravel the mystery of the death of former Chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. Four years have gone by since a commission was constituted to probe the death of the former Chief Minister but even the Deputy Chief Minister Panneerselvam did not appear to depose before the commission."

Stalin said that the DMK government, when it comes to power after the polls, will definitely unravel the mystery of the death of the former Chief Minister.

The DMK leader lashed out at the AIADMK and said that the DMK manifesto was copied by the AIADMK.

Stalin while speaking at the function said, "The AIADMK has copied our election manifesto and said that it was a Xerox copy of the DMK manifesto."

The DMK and AIADMK are in a spree of announcing freebies to the people of Tamil Nadu with the former announcing Rs 1,000 per month as household allowance to women at home while the AIADMK raised it to Rs 1,500 per month.

With the freebie culture ruling the roost, serious introspection is being done by the research and planning scientists as to how the state will cope up with this.

Vijayaraghavan, economist and retired professor of Harvard University while speaking to IANS said, "The freebie culture is taking its toll on Tamil Nadu, the state is already reeling under a 5 lakh crore debt and unless the industrialisation is accelerated a dark future is looming large on the state in terms of its economy."