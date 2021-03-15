BJP fields senior leaders, tries to get foothold in TN politics

Chennai :

The BJP is in a political alliance with the AIADMK and the PMK in Tamil Nadu and the party is expecting to garner maximum number of seats and thus be part of the Tamil Nadu government once the front comes to power.

H.Raja, senior leader of the BJP and party candidate from Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu while speaking to IANS said, "BJP is on a good wicket and we have a perfect electoral alliance. Party has fielded 20 candidates and we feel that we will be making a good performance in the Assembly elections."

The 10.5 per cent MBC reservation for the Vanniyar community has helped the PMK increase its popularity in the northern belt of Tamil Nadu where the Vanniyar have a major presence and this will help the alliance.

The BJP is also expecting to wrest the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat in the bypolls which is also being held along with the Assembly elections on April 6.

Senior leader of the BJP and former Union Minister of State for Shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan, who is the party candidate in Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, told IANS, "The BJP is doing extremely well in Tamil Nadu and we are expecting to wrest the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat in this by-elections. In the process, we are also expecting a good performance in two Assembly constituencies where the party is contesting from Kanyakumari district."