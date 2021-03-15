Trouble for AIADMK strongmen in Delta as TTV fields prominent faces

Chennai :

Notable among these is former mayor Sarubala R Thondaiman at Srirangam constituency, which was once represented by late chief minister and AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa. The organising secretary of AMMK is taking on former minister Ku Pa Krishnan of the AIADMK, who was fielded after the party leadership dropped Minister S Valarmathi. From the DMK, Palaniyandi, who lost to Valarmathi last election by a slim margin.





Though Krishnan was not in active politics for a long time, the cadre point out that members from his community form the majority in the constituency, which could work in his favour. However, Sarubala’s entry is likely to skew this calculation.





“Our party bears Amma’s name and is working to retrieve the AIADMK from and the Two Leaves symbol from the wrong hands. We will campaign in her name and achievements,” Sarubala told DT Next. According to her, the AIADMK cadre are not happy with candidate selection as is evident from the protests across the State. “This is our strength and we will take this to the people who would favour us,” Sarubala claimed.





At Tiruchy East, Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan has to face not only the candidate from DMK alliance but also his former mentor, R Manoharan, who is now the AMMK treasurer. Natarajan used to work under Manoharan – who was the former chief whip of the party – said local sources, adding that the latter played a key role behind Natarajan’s electoral victory in the past. Little surprise then that the Minister’s camp is upset over Manoharan’s candidature, which might end up favouring the DMK alliance.





Another interesting fight is on at Orathanadu where AMMK has fielded Sekar, a prominent personality in the constituency, against Rajya Sabha member R Vaithilingam. With the DMK fielding former MLA Ramachandran, who has a strong base here, Vaithilingam has to fight both fronts at once and has to ensure that Sekar does not split the votes if he is to win this election.





Against Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar at Viralimalai, AMMK has fielded O Karthi Prabakaran, said to be a former associate of the Minister who understands Vijaya Baskar’s strategies and can counter them. The Minister has a strong clout in his constituency, but observers are keenly watching if Karthi Prabakaran could siphon off some of his votes.





Similarly, AMMK candidate Papanasam Rangasamy, a two-time MLA, is expected to secure at least a certain number of votes which could affect the prospects of AIADMK candidate Gopinathan, who was the aide of late minister R Doraikannu. At Nannilam, Agri N Ramachandran of AMMK would give a tough fight to Minister R Kamaraj.