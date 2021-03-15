AIADMK’s promise of free washing machines a cruel joke, says Kamal

Chennai :

“AIADMK has promised to provide a washing machine when many households don’t even have toilets. First, you need to improve sanitation. When people are saying there is no water, they are promising to give washing machine which will use more water. It is like during the French revolution when people were rioting for bread, the prince said let them eat cake. What kind of cheating is this?” Kamal Haasan said addressing a rally seeking support for his party candidates in Kancheepuram. He also asked the voters not to be cheated by the promise of internal reservation. “Without taking the caste census, the implementation of the reservation is like a bouncing cheque,” he noted. He also hit out the Dravidian parties for copying his promise of paying salary to home-makers.





Pointing to the nomination of candidates with criminal cases by the two Dravidian parties, the actor-politician said that the candidates of MNM have a track of service and they wanted to contest the election to do more. “One party burn down the press office while another party set fire to a bus with the people in it. They say those people were already punished,” he said. Haasan also said that the public money would be safe in his hands as he knows the value of it. “The vehicle I trave was brought from my own earning. My party is not a party of rich people. There are four or five rich people are there even there collective assets would not be enough to run a party. I decided to host the Bigboss show to meet the expense of the political party. Some people are asking me how accounts for the party expenditure. Those who spend other money should give an account for it. Don’t ask accounts for spending my money? Your money will be safe with me… I know its value and value of sweat to earn it,” he said.