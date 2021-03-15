Will Seeman break the domination of Dravidian parties?

Chennai :

However, this time Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman who will be contestingfrom this segment is confident that he can turn the tide and grab the initiative from DMK and AIADMK.





Tiruvottiyur constituency is one of the oldest constituencies in Chennai Corporation with population mostly from the lower economic ranks. Initially, the constituency served as an industrial belt with leading companies setting up their plant in and around the constituency but now except for MRF all the major companies have moved away. Similarly, the population in the constituency, who were once working in the industries have now started to move to other areas in search of employment.





Apart from fishing community, which compromises a major share in the population in the constituency, there is also a significant population from trading communities which is also one of the reasons why Seeman chose the constituency.





Seeman who contested in Cuddalore constituency in 2016 election and obtained 12,497 votes has moved to Thiruvottiyur constituency in which he will face tough battle from candidates who are sons of the soil. After the death of former Tiruvottiyur MLA KPP Samy, the constituency is lying vacant for more than a year. Seeman, who is an outsider to the constituency, is set to face a tough battle from both DMK and AIADMK as DMK has announced KP Sankar, the younger brother of KPP Samy, as its candidate and AIADMK has announced K Kuppan, who will contest for the third time in the same constituency.





Tiruvottiyur constituency, like other constituencies in North Chennai, has its own problems. The Thiruvottiyur highway which is just 60 feet wide is highly occupied by fast moving heavy vehicles including trucks which carry freight to Chennai Port. The main demand of the fishing community is set to construct either an overbridge or a subway to cross the highway.





Another important issue faced by the residents of Tiruvottiyur is the problem of drainage. As the Tiruvottiyur highway was not laid properly the residential places have become low lying areas because of which drainage and water gets stagnated during rains.





The area is also prone to environmental pollution as residues from thermal power plant are dumped in the nearby Kosasthalai river causing a huge worry for the residents. However, the only respite for the residents of Thiruvottiyur constituency is the recently inaugurated Metro rail services from Washermenpet to Wimco nagar.





The residents hope that improved connectivity will result in better diversification of population and development of the locality in the next five years.