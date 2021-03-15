CPI confirms candidates for six seats

Chennai :

Announcing the names of the candidates here, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said the party has nominated former MLA T Ramachandran, who is Krishnagiri district secretary, to seek re-election from the Thalli constituency.





Ramachandran had represented Thalli seat twice in 2006 and 2011 and the first time he won as an independent. In the 2016 assembly polls, he lost the seat by a margin of over 6000 votes to a DMK candidate.





The CPI has its party treasurer and trade union leader M Arumugam in Valparai (Reserved) constituency from which he got elected in the 2011 Assembly elections.





In its traditional Thiruthuraipoondi (Reserve) constituency where its candidate had won nine times, it has fielded party state council member Marimuthu for the seat. Former MLA PL Sundaram would contest from Bhavanisagar.





Ravi alias M Subramanian, who is Tirupur district secretary of the party, would seek his electoral fortune from the Tiruppur North constituency while former MLA S Gunasekaran would contest from Sivaganga constituencies.





Speaking to reporters, Mutharasan reiterated that the CPI agreed to contest from six seats as it was determined to ensure the victory of the DMK-combine.





It has become vital in this election to keep the communal BJP away from gaining a foothold in Tamil Nadu, he said.





To a question, he replied that the CPI would soon come out with its election manifesto.