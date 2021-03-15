Infighting delays decision on 4 Cong seats

Chennai :

The Congress leaders here are squabbling among themselves to secure the remaining four seats for their supporters, especially Velachery and Mayiladuthurai.





While Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri is lobbying hard for Mahila Congress member Maragathavalli in Mayiladuthurai, former union minister Mani Shankar Iyer is using his influence in the AICC to secure the seat for his supporter Rajkumar.





Similarly, former Theni MP JM Haroon’s son Hassan is tipped to be the favourite for the Velachery Assembly segment as on Sunday morning though Mahila Congress State president advocate Sudha is also lobbying for the seat. Race is also on for Vilavancode seat, where sitting MLA S Vijayadharani is facing resistance from a couple of newcomers who organised a hunger strike against her at Sathymurthy Bhavan on Saturday. Sitting Colachel MLA JG Prince is also running the risk of losing his seat.





Incidentally, the list of 21 candidates that was released on Saturday did not have a single minority or woman representative. A source in the party said the high command could consider Hassan for Velachery to accommodate a Muslim face or give it to Mahila Congress chief Sudha and accommodate a minority candidate in Mayiladuthurai.





“Three names are in contention for the lone woman representation. If Vijayadharani is retained in Vilavancode, the high command could field a minority candidate in Velachery and give Mayiladuthurai to Iyer’s supporter Rajkumar. KV Thangkabalu, who had briefly tried for Velachery, has dropped the efforts. If Vijayadharani is denied ticket in Vilavancode, it could disturb the two other seats as well. Leaders are working hard to block other leaders’ candidates as much as fielding theirs,” the source added, revealing that Sonia Gandhi was directly involved in candidate selection. Unrest was felt in TNCC over the choice of candidates, with at least five ‘dynasts’ getting MLA tickets. EVKS Elangovan’s son Thirumagan Evera (Erode east), S Thirunavukkarasar’s son ST Ramachandran (Aranthaangi), Rangarajan Kumaramangalam’s son Mohan Kumaramangalam (Omalur), Manickam Tagore’s father-in-law T Ravichandran (Melur) and KR Ramasamy’s son RM Karumanickam (Tiruvadanai) are the candidates disturbing peace in Bhavan.





Vasanthakumar’s son to take on Ponnar at Kumari





Meanwhile, the central election committee of the Congress announced V Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth as the candidate for the bypoll to Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant after the death of his father, H Vasanthakumar.





He would take on senior BJP leader and former union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, who had lost the 2019 election to Vasanthakumar.