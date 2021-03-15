Maximum petitions received from CM’s constituency: Stalin

Chennai :

Vowing to resolve the grievances petitioned to him in 100 days after forming the government, Stalin said that he had toured 32 districts covering 185 constituencies from January 29 to March 28.





Reasoning that he had to wind up the campaign owing to seat sharing talks with allies, the DMK president said that he had received 8.57 lakh petitions in person during the campaign and another 9.2 lakh petitions online. He also added that petitions collected in the other constituencies would soon be received and resolved along with the other petitions.





Claiming that he had received maximum petitions in CM’s Edappadi constituency, Stalin said the petitions were testimony to the extent of dissatisfaction of the people. Recalling a couple of grievances of the petitions during the UTS campaign, Stalin also added that there was not even an iota of doubt that the DMK would return to power on May 2.





Five promises added to manifesto





Earlier in the day, the DMK added five new promises to its manifesto, including an Assembly resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).





The party has also promised to drop the Salem-Chennai eight lane project and reject the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report.





DMK president MK Stalin has also announced that he would not permit top the controversial Kattupalli port expansion in Chennai region and urge the Centre to repeal the CAA.