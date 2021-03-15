Teachers seek more security as work to convert 75K schools as polling booths begins

Chennai :

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that more than 75,000 schools will be converted as polling stations. “All the poll-related works, including setting up ramp facilities, improving basic amenities such as drinking water and toilet facilities to the election staff, who will be on duty has started,” he added.





Stating that since total normalcy has not been restored due to COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the official said that sanitisation works were carried out at all the identified schools. “Similarly, hand sanitizers will also be made available for the electorate in the schools at the time of elections,” he added.





“In addition, authorities have been ordered to ensure that each and every polling station will have proper ventilation facilities,” he said adding “since the election will be held in summer, all the schools, which were converted into polling stations, have been provided extra electric fans and light facilities for the polling officials.”





Pointing out that vitamin and zinc tablets will also be provided to the polling officials on request, he said “the government is also mulling to distribute face masks to the staff, who will be on election duty.”





On the training for poll-related works to the teachers, he said, “training for more than one lakh teachers from government and private schools, who have been identified district-wise for election duties, have started from Saturday morning.”





The official also said that usually between 50,000 to 60,000 teachers are appointed on election duty. “However, it was decided to deploy nearly one lakh teachers this time after Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora’s recent order to set up 25,000 additional polling booths to ensure that COVID-19 safety norms are followed.” “As the teachers will be appointed as zonal officers, presiding officers, returning officers, expenditure officials and booth level officials for the upcoming Assembly elections, training will be given accordingly,” he added.





Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president PK Ilamaran also urged the state to provide extra security at all the sensitive polling booths to enhance security as the teachers on duty previously, have faced threats from political cadres at the time of polling.