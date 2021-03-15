Post lockdown, poll code hits Kovai’s jewel makers

Chennai :

But, their happiness did not last long as the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the run up to Assembly polls has dented the revival of this pandemic-hit sector.



“Since the model code of conduct came into effect, the gold business has dropped by about 30 per cent. The jewel making units in Coimbatore churn out not less than 200 kg of finished gold ornaments on a daily basis. Nevertheless, the production has now come down drastically to 140 kg per day over the last one week due to restrictions,” said B Muthuvenkatraman, president of Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers’ Association.





The impact of the model code is pronounced more in Coimbatore, which has earned the pride of being a leading producer of gold ornaments, next only to Calcutta and Mumbai across the nation. Jewels made in Coimbatore are exported far and wide to gulf countries, Singapore, Malaysia, US, UK and across India.





More than 40,000 small, medium and big smithies in the district provide employment to one lakh workers directly and indirectly. Forced to stay out of work due to restrictions, the goldsmiths have even begun to switch over to other jobs.





“I was earning around Rs 20,000 per month in a smithy before the outbreak of pandemic. But as orders began to dip, I was left without work and have now taken up odd jobs. I do participate in paid campaigns of political parties also,” said S Vasanth, a gold smith.





The gold manufacturers rued that their entire supply chain came to a standstill due to seizures despite showing documents. “The gold manufacturers have collectively voiced our concern and even suggested to the election department to furnish a ‘transit certificate’ after verification of our stock to allow us to carry gold anywhere without hassle,” said Muthuvenkatraman.





The public were longing to buy ornaments due to price drop; but they seem to have deferred the decision due to restrictions in carrying cash.





“The continuing seizures of cash and gold have triggered a kind of panic among people. The jewel shops are seeing lesser crowds. And for smithies too, taking the stock out for hallmarking has become risky,” said another goldsmith.





The gold manufacturers are desperately hoping for the situation to turn better amidst intensifying checks with the nearing of poll day.