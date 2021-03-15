EPS, Stalin and Kamal to file nominations today

Chennai :

According to a release from AIADMK, Palaniswami will file his nomination at the Taluk office in Edappadi at 1 pm. Following his nomination, EPS will continue his campaign at five spots in Edappadi constituency including Nangavalli, Jalakandapuram, Chettimankurichi, Edappadi town and Konganapuram. DMK president MK Stalin will file his nomination with the returning officer in Kolathur on Monday. He is expected to fly to Tiruvarur immediately and begin the next round of campaign later in the day.





MNM president Kamal Hassan will fly to Coimbatore on Monday afternoon to file his nomination with the Coimbatore South returning officer at 1.30 pm following which he will address a public meeting at Rajaveedhi Thermutti at 6 pm.