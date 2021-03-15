Murugan to contest from Dharapuram, Khushbu fielded in Thousand Lights

Chennai :

According to the list, BJP State President L Murugan will contest from Dharapuram, BJP Women’s Wing President Vanathi Srinivasan from Coimbatore South, former BJP National Secretary H Raja from Karaikudi constituency, Khushbu Sundar will contest in Thousand Lights constituency, former IPS officer K Annamalai from Aravakuruchi and Nainar Nagendran, who left AIADMK and joined BJP, will contest from Tirunelveli constituency.





Vinoj P Selvam will contest in Harbour constituency, S Thanigaivel in Tiruvannamalai, VAT Kalivardhan from Tirukovilur, Dr CK Saraswathi from Modakkurichi constituency, D Periyasamy in Thittakudi, Poondi S Venkatesan in Thiruvaiyaru, G Pandurangan in Virudhunagar, D Kuppuram in Ramanathapuram, MR Gandhi in Nagercoil and P Ramesh from Colachel constituency.





DMK MLA Saravanan joins BJP: Weeks before assembly elections, DMK legislator P Saravanan on Sunday joined the BJP, which promptly named him the candidate from Madurai North constituency in southern Tamil Nadu. The MLA joined the BJP protesting against what he called the ‘dominance’ and ‘silent torture’ by the district-level officer-bearers of the Dravidian party. Saravanan, representing Tirupparankundram constituency in Madurai region, is the second DMK MLA after Ku Ka Selvam (Thousand Lights constituency here) to join the BJP ahead of the vassembly polls.