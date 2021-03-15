DMDK joins AMMK alliance, gets 60 seats

Chennai :

“Accordingly, DMDK will contest in 60 seats under the leadership of AMMK. Following the agreement, AMMK will withdraw the already announced candidates for the respective constituencies,” a statement, jointly signed by the parties, read.The DMDK which broke away from the AIADMK-BJP alliance held several rounds of talks with AMMK but initially there was no consensus between the parties. After the talks failed, the AMMK on Friday, had released the third list of candidates for 130 constituencies.However, DMDK once again approached AMMK and agreed to contest in 60 seats following which the agreement was signed. According to the agreement, AMMK will withdraw candidates from 42 constituencies which has brought down the total number of constituencies in which AMMK is contesting from 195 to 153. In the AMMK alliance, 226 constituencies were allotted either to AMMK or to the alliance partners and for the remaining eight seats AMMK is in talks with minor parties.





Premalatha to contest from Virudhachalam: Party Treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant will contest for the first time in Virudhachalam constituency where DMDK Founder and her husband Vijayakant won his first election in 2006. However, the name of DMDK Deputy Secretary L K Sudhish was missing from the list.