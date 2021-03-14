Poll whisper: Naming and shaming on social media

The malaise of collecting money during elections is so rampant that a group of party workers have decided to take matters into their own hands.
Chennai:
Terming their campaign as ‘Save money and do not pay for MLA seats’, the now viral message names a senior functionary who has allegedly been collecting money on behalf of a politician in exchange of getting a seat.
After many candidates had been contacted by the functionary and asked to pay up, they realised that they were being taken for a ride, so they named the person, listed a court arrest warrant dated March 10 and added the FIRs against him with a strong warning saying: “Once the cash is given for the seat, getting your money back from this goonda will be difficult”. Last heard, the functionary has decided to lie low for some time.
