Expenditure observers for Assembly polls arrive in city

Chennai :

Also, the civic body had released the list of the expenditure observers. While 8 expenditure observers will monitor the RK Nagar, Perambur, Kolathur, Egmore, Royapuram, Thousand Lights, Anna Nagar and Virugambakkam constituencies, Four expenditure observers will take care of eight constituencies.





As per the Election Commissioner of India notification the candidates should not spend more than Rs 28 lakh for election related activities including the expenses of campaigns. The expenditure observers, who visited the city, will also check the bribing the voters with cash and gift items.





Residents can contact the expenditure observers, in case of huge money flow, through 8925515011 (RK Nagar), 8925515012 (Perambur), 8925515013 (Kolathur), 9591016550 (Villivakkam and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar), 8925515015 (Egmore), 8925515016 (Royapuram), 8925515017 (Harbour and Chepauk - Triplicane), 8925515018 (Thousand Lights), 8925515019 (Anna Nagar), 8925515020 (Virugambakkam), 8925515021 (Saidapet and T Nagar), and 8925515022 (Mylapore and Velachery).