CPM releases list for six contesting seats

Chennai :

After the party’s state committee meeting held at its state head office, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan announced that Nagapattinam district secretary and former MLA Nagai Mali will contest from Keezhvelur (Reserved) constituency, while All India Democratic Women Association central committee member SK Ponnuthai will contest in the Thiruparankundram Assembly seat.





In the Kovilpatti, which emerged as a star constituency following AMMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran picking the seat, CPM will field its Thoothukudi district committee member K Seenivasan. The party also named N Chinnadurai in Gandarvakottai (Reserved), A Kumar in Harur (Reserved) and N Pandi in Dindigul.





Balakrishnan expressed confidence that his party candidates along with its allies would emerge victorious in the forthcoming polls. “The AIADMK-BJP alliance would be defeated in the polls and DMK will form the government in May, ” he said.





On his party manifesto, he said that the committee headed by state secretariat member P Shanmugham has submitted the draft manifesto and it would be released in a day or two. “Our candidates will campaign highlighting promises made in our manifesto and DMK’s as well, ” he said.





To a question on whether DMK promises could be implemented, he said that he would not comment on each and every party’s manifesto. “DMK would have made promises only after planning about how it could be implemented. AIADMK claim of the DMK manifesto cannot be implemented is wrong. The ruling party may have made such a claim knowing well that the state treasury is empty. Then how it will implement its promise of Rs 1500 to women family head and six cylinders to each household every year, ” he said.





Balakrishnan also alleged that the violations of the model code of conduct by the ruling party are usually none and no cases would be registered against them whereas the opposition parties would be pulled up even for small mistakes.