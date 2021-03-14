Stage set for close three-way, high voltage contest

Chennai :

It’s going to be a three-way contest between AIADMK’s incumbent Information Minister, CPM’s K Srinivasan and arch-rival TTV Dhinakaran, general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).





AMMK leader Dhinakaran after his massive by-poll victory from RK Nagar constituency in 2017, is all set to seek a fresh mandate in Kovilpatti. However, caste factor is likely to play a pivotal role in the ensuing contest.





The mainstay of economy in Kovilpatti is agriculture, safety match production and textile mills. Manual workers constitute about 25 per cent among the populace in Kovilpatti, besides a large number of floating population. However, the local populace is still worried about traffic chaos due to clogged and narrow roads. Moreover, it’s people are ignorant whether the second drinking water pipeline project in Kovilpatti is over.





Foremost among worries is despite its potential, Kovilpatti is not elevated as the headquarters of a new district, while Tenkasi with lesser potential has emerged as a new district since 2019. When the government announced formation of new districts, the Kovilpatti populace had great expectations but in vain.





The traditional Kovilpatti town still boasts British remains in days of yore when the Britons established a textile mill, capitalising on gross cultivation of cotton, once a major cash crop, in Kovilpatti. The constituency also boasts historic airfield established at Kayathar in British era during World War-II. While the British empire gave prominence to Kovilpatti, the Tamil Nadu government is reluctant to. Since priority was focused on food grain cultivation, cotton fields have shrunk gradually. Meanwhile, traditional match industry after it became mechanised, workforce has shrunk.





“One who caters to needs of locals and workforce could taste victory,” M Paramasivam, a resident opined.





For decades, Kovilpatti has been Communist Party of India (CPI)’s most loyal constituency with seven victories to its credit. As for CPM in its maiden contest, is trying to ride over rivals this time, sources said.