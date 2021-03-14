DMK manifesto gives spl focus on women

Chennai :

Under the State autonomy category, the party promised to make efforts to move education from concurrent list to State subject. Emphasising Tamil, it also vowed to make efforts to declare Thirukkual as the national book and translate internationally renowned literature into Tamil. It has also proposed to makeTamil compulsory up to Class 8, including central schools in the State.





Another significant feature of the manifesto was allotment of Rs 1,000 crore for consecration of Hindu temples and Rs 200 crore for churches and mosques. The party has also promised cable car to major hill temples, high level statutory advisory committee to streamline temple management, and scheme to fund Hindu pilgrimage through Tourism Department.





The party also demonstrated its ideologicalw mwoorings by promising to appoint the 205 persons trained to be priests as a part of the initiative to appoint archakas from all castes.





Stalin said that a separate department would be created to implement the promises made in the manifesto.



