Chaos reigns in TNCC as leaders trade charges of seat selling, favouritism

Chennai :

It all started when Arani MP and TNCC working president Vishnu Prasad went on an indefinite hunger strike at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the party headquarters, alleging that tickets were being given for a consideration.





Joining the issue, Congress MP from Karur S Jothimani said on social media that she could not remain a mute spectator as the “dishonest practices in Congress candidate selection” would weaken Rahul Gandhi’s battle against the BJP-AIADMK alliance.





“Candidate selection is not transparent. A lot of irregularities are happening. I questioned, but no answer… Cannot accept the rejection of hardworking true party loyalists. The Congress party was built on the sweat and blood of cadre. No one has the right to destroy it. If Rahul Gandhi had considered money to be more important, I would not be a MP now. These leaders are not only betraying the cadre, but the leaders too,” she added, without naming any leader.





Responding to the charges, Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore tweeted, “Can a person who became a MLA and now MP through his father argue against seats for sons now? Are they creating this confusion to help AIADMK –BJP combine,” Tagore asked, apparently referring to Vishnu whose father M Krishnasamy was the former TNCC chief.





If sources in the Congress party are to be believed, sons of S Thirunavukkarasar (Aranthaangi) and EVKS Elangovan (Erode) apart from several sitting MLAs and a supporter each of sitting MPs could be given MLA tickets.