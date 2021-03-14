AIADMK Cadre protest due to flip-flop over candidate for Tiruchy West, then back down

Chennai :

The AIADMK cadre led by the branch secretary and former corporation zonal chairman Gnanasekar told the media persons that the candidate for Tiruchy West Padmanabhan is not so popular to fight the llikes of DMK strong man KN Nehru.





“We wonder how our party high command had selected such an unfamiliar face for contesting the Tiruchy’s prominent segment where the prominent face KN Nehru has been contesting in DMK ticket”, wondered Gnanasekar.





He also said that the cadre are obliged to the decision taken by the party headquarters but they are not able to accept at any point on this candidate. However, after few hours of media briefing, the AIADMK functionaries who were present met the Padmanaban that they were not aware of such a press briefing.





They blamed Gnanasekar that he had met media persons for his personal gain and they had later realised and committed to work for the party candidate without any expectation.