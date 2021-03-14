DMK packs manifesto with promises of 75 pc jobs for locals and doles galore

Chennai :

The party also promised separate legislation for abolishing NEET in the first Assembly session, reduction in the rates of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 4 per litre, apart from offering Rs 100 subsidy per domestic LPG cylinder and establishment of a special court to try the corruption charges against AIADMK ministers.





The 89-page manifesto of the party, which was released by DMK president MK Stalin at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam around 12.30 pm, has also promised to distribute Rs 4,000 per family card (rice cardholders) as COVID relief and reservation for Tamils in employment after forming the government.





Despite going easy on freebies, which earned its manifestos the moniker “hero of the election” since 2006, the Dravidian party has announced eye catchy promises like free tablets and milk in the morning to government school students and free Wi-Fi in colleges. Live telecast of Assembly proceedings, restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees, monthly electricity billing cycle and reduction in the price of Aavin milk were also among the promises made by the party. Announcing a slew of measures to check inflation in the manifesto, the party also promised supply of an additional one kg of sugar plus sale of urad dhal in fair price shops besides proposing to set up 500 Kalaignar Unavagams, replicating AIADMK’s Amma Unavagams to feed the poor. Waiver of education loan to people below 30 years, a promise made by Stalin during his campaign, and waiver of cooperative farm loans of small and medium farmers and cooperative jewel loan up to five sovereigns also featured in the manifesto.