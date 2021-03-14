PT too leaves AIADMK alliance, EPS unperturbed

Chennai :

PT which was at the forefront of the agitation to classify seven Dalit sub-sects under the common title ‘Devendrakula Velalar’ and to be delisted from the Schedule, has left the ruling alliance and is set to fight the polls independently. However, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “PT is not part of our alliance. They left the alliance earlier itself.”





Meanwhile, dissenters in the AIADMK had started making a beeline for TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). The AMMK has given four MLA seats to those, who have migrated from the ruling AIADMK. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar former MLA Va Neelakandan is the latest AIADMK worker to get an MLA seat in the party.





Earlier, Puthiya Needhi Katchi (PNK) led by AC Shanmugham had already walked out of the alliance. PNK demanded four seats from AIADMK, but the alliance failed.