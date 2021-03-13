Veeramani is trying to oust me from AIADMK, says Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel

Chennai :

Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel revealed the alleged murky dealings between Commercial Taxes Minister and Jolorpet AIADMK candidate KC Veeramani and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan in an emotional media interaction late on Friday night.





Kafeel was upset over an article in a vernacular daily which stated that she was very close to Duraimurugan. "Everybody knows that it is Veeramani who moves closely with Duraimurugan as 'mamman and machchan'. This was the reason for most tenders going to them," said the minister. Stating that she had never spoke to Duraimurugan personally Kafeel said, “He would greet me with a salaam when he saw me at a distance in the Assembly and I would return it. That’s all.” Stating that Veeramani had deliberately created a bad image with his statement to the daily, Kafeel said his statement that “Amma (Jayalalithaa) had once brokered peace between them was totally false. He is talking like this because Amma is no more,” the Labour Minister said adding, that when Jayalalithaa was alive, Veeramani once asked her not to say anything about him to Jayalalithaa as he feared he would lose his post as both Jayanthi (Jayanthi Padmanaban, former Gudiyattam MLA) and Balsubramanian (former Ambur MLA) were seeking ministerial berths. "I am forced to reveal this now because Veeramani has tarnished my image by lying," Kafeel added. Stating that Veeramani was doing this to remove her from the party, she said, “I have no link with the DMK only Veeramani has money, business and contract dealings with them (DMK). I will work for the Senthilkuamr (AIADMK Vaniyambadi candidate. I do not know business dealings, I only work for the party. I have received many phone calls from various political parties asking me to join them. I will not join them as I will be faithful to Amma’s party and work for the success of the two leaves symbol.”





“It was because of Veeramani’s nuisance that some MLAs left the party... Though he has given me similar trouble, I will continue to work for Amma’s party and because of my respect for EPS, I have never complained about anybody," Kafeel said.





Referring to the Vellore LS loss, she said “nearly 24,000 votes were not given by the local community due to the party’s alliance with the BJP. I have worked for AIADMK from 1991. I was voted twice as Vaniyambadi municipal chairman by muslims who voted for two leaves symbol; then nobody spoke about the muslim vote. I was elected to ward 25 by muslims. Veeramani's remarks are aimed at humiliating the muslim community.”





Stating that she did not begrudge Veeramani his success in his community (Vannia), the minister said, “Please check how many people he has elevated in the party. Most will only be Vannias. Check how many mudaliar, muslim and SC candidates he has nominated to party posts. My community and my party are my two eyes. Only I know how my community castigated me because of the BJP alliance with AIADMK, but despite all this I continued to work for the party, but Veeramani says I have links with the DMK which I am unable to accept. Two months ago I know who met and decided various issues at Yelagiri including Veeramani, Duraimurugan and another person whose name I forget. It was based on this that V Ramu was given ticket to contest in Katpadi, can he win against Duraimurugan, please think. Devaraj of DMK was given ticket to contest against Veeramani to ensure that both won the elections as they were mamman and machan.”





Asked if the party top brass had questioned her about her media interaction, she told DT Next, “They have not, because they know it is the truth. She also said that a person close to Kavitha, who was supposed to contest against Veermani, was not given the seat and she cried about it to me. I told her to take up the issue with her party seniors.”